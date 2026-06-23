Supreme Court reveals ruling on case of man whose dreadlocks were cut off in prison

Washington DC - The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a devout Rastafarian whose knee-length dreadlocks were forcibly shorn in jail cannot sue state prison officials for damages.

The Supreme Court has ruled against a Rastafarian seeking to sue state prison officials who forcibly cut his dreadlocks. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Damon Landor had sought permission to sue individual officials of the Louisiana Department of Corrections for monetary damages for violating his religious rights.

Louisiana acknowledged that the treatment of Landor by prison guards was "antithetical to religious freedom" and amended its prison grooming policy.

But the state insists that federal law does not permit monetary damages against a state official sued in an individual capacity.

The Supreme Court agreed in a 6-3 ruling. The three liberal justices on the court dissented.

Landor, who had been growing his hair for nearly two decades, was serving the final three weeks of a five-month sentence for drug possession in 2020 when his hair was cut.

He presented prison guards with a copy of a 2017 court ruling stating that Rastafarians should be allowed to keep their dreadlocks in line with their religious beliefs.

A prison guard threw the document away, and Landor was handcuffed to a chair and had his head shaved, according to court records.

An appeals court condemned Landor's "egregious" treatment but ruled that he was not eligible to sue individual prison officials for damages.