Supreme Court rules on sweeping "geofence" searches of cell phone location data

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Monday ruled partially in favor of a man challenging the use of sweeping "geofence" searches of cell phone location data in his robbery conviction, sending the case back to a lower court for further consideration

The Supreme Court ruled that "geofence" searches implicate the Constitution's Fourth Amendment protections against "unreasonable searches and seizures." © REUTERS

The court, in a 6-3 ruling, said that such searches – which scan for every phone in a certain place at a specific time – implicate the Constitution's Fourth Amendment protections against "unreasonable searches and seizures."

However, it said that a lower court would have to determine if the use of the search in the case at hand was in fact reasonable.

The case was brought by Okello Chatrie, identified as a suspect in a 2019 Virginia bank robbery after investigators obtained a warrant to search cell phone location data stored by Google.

Chatrie, who was armed with a gun and made off with $195,000, was eventually convicted and is serving a 12-year prison sentence.

His lawyer, Adam Unikowsky, argued that geofence warrants violate the Fourth Amendment by authorizing a search of every single person's account to find who was within a geofence perimeter.

Justice Elena Kagan, who was joined by the two other liberals on the court and three conservatives, wrote the majority opinion.

"An individual has a reasonable expectation of privacy in records about his cell phone's location, and police intrude on that constitutionally protected interest when they demand the information – even though for only a limited time, and from a third-party tech company," Kagan wrote.

Eden Heilman, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, welcomed the ruling.

"The Court's decision confirms that law enforcement does not have a blank check to use new technology to conduct warrantless surveillance of people's movements," Heilman said. "We do not lose our right to privacy simply because we use a cell phone."