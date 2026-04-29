Supreme Court weighs Trump's bid to end protected status for Haitians and Syrians

Washington DC - A divided Supreme Court on Wednesday weighed the Trump administration's move to strip deportation protections from hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians living in the US.

The Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the Trump administration's attempt to strip Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians living in the US. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

Solicitor General John Sauer told the court the Department of Homeland Security's decision to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians was not subject to judicial review.

Lawyers for Haitian and Syrian TPS holders countered that conditions in their home countries remained unsafe and the administration's move was motivated at least in part by racial animus.

A majority of the six conservative justices on the top court appeared to favor the government's arguments, while the three liberal justices were seemingly opposed.

TPS protects its holders from deportation and is granted to people deemed to be in danger if they return home because of war, natural disaster, or other extraordinary circumstances.

President Donald Trump campaigned for the White House on a pledge to expel millions of migrants and has pushed to dismantle the TPS program as part of his broader immigration crackdown.

A ruling in the case could have implications for more than one million beneficiaries of TPS status from more than a dozen countries.

"We're talking about the power to mass expel people who have done nothing wrong to countries that remain unsafe," said Ahilan Arulanantham, a lawyer representing the Syrian TPS holders in the case.

TPS status has been revoked for nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen, and others in addition to Haitians and Syrians since Trump took office.