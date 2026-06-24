Trump administration charges more than 450 people in massive healthcare fraud crackdown

Washington DC - The Trump administration recently announced that charges have been brought against a massive group of people over their alleged participation in healthcare fraud and opioid abuse schemes.

The DOJ has brought charges against hundreds of people over their alleged participation in healthcare fraud and opioid abuse schemes. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a press release on Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that 455 defendants – including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals – are facing charges over the alleged scheme, which resulted in over $6.5 billion in false claims and significant patient harm, including death.

The charges were part of the DOJ's 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown investigation, which spanned 56 federal districts and 45 states and territories, with the help of 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units.

The investigation also charged another 295 individuals for submitting more than $518 million in false claims to Medicaid.

In his second term, Donald Trump has made a habit of targeting Democrat-run cities and states and accusing them of allowing rampant fraud.

He has vowed to use the DOJ to aggressively target such offenses.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche praised the success of the fraud investigation and highlighted several examples in which defendants "ripped off American taxpayers."