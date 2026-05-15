Trump's DOJ accuses Yale of bias against white and Asian applicants

Washington DC - The Justice Department on Thursday accused Yale medical school of discriminating against white and Asian applicants following a year-long probe into diversity practices at the elite university.

President Trump's DOJ has accused Yale medical school of discriminating against white and Asian applicants. © IMAGO / glasshouseimages

It is the latest chapter in President Donald Trump's campaign against US colleges, which he accuses of promoting "woke" anti-conservative ideologies and of pushing unfair diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

"Yale's documents show that its leadership intentionally selected applicants based on their race," the Justice Department said in a statement.

With the move, the agency said it was seeking a voluntary agreement with Yale to bring the university's admissions practices into compliance with federal law.

It specifically alleged that, based on admissions data, "Black and Hispanic students have a much higher chance of admission to Yale than White or Asian students with the same test scores."

The Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that affirmative action by universities on the basis of race was unlawful, but said that they could use statements about the racial experiences of candidates in admissions decisions.

The Justice Department cited that ruling in its findings Thursday, alleging that Yale had failed to comply.

Last week, the Trump administration issued a similar finding against the medical school at the University of California, Los Angeles, alleging that it had unfairly favored Black and Hispanic applicants with lower qualifications.

As part of his wider push to bring higher education to heel, Trump has wielded federal funds as a negotiating tool for universities that he says are too liberal, insisting that they submit to curriculum, enrollment, and other changes.