US affiliate of UBS gets major fines for bank secrecy violations

Washington DC - Multiple US regulators announced fines Monday on an American affiliate of Swiss bank UBS for failure to uphold anti-money-laundering laws.

Multiple US regulators have fined an American affiliate of Swiss bank UBS for failure to uphold anti-money-laundering laws. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Characterizing UBS as a "recidivist financial institution" after falling short of its commitments under a 2018 settlement on the same issue, the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) described Monday's $125 million civil penalty as the largest against a broker dealer for Bank Secrecy Act violations.

"Repeat violators of the Bank Secrecy Act jeopardize the integrity of our financial system, especially those that expose it to high-risk customers and activities without effective controls," said FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki.

The agency said UBS had failed to adequately monitor over 50,000 foreign currency wires with a value of more than $10 billion.

UBS also neglected to perform sufficient due diligence on high-risk customers with ties to Russia and Latin America. This meant the company "failed to timely report hundreds of suspicious transactions, thereby depriving law enforcement of critical information," FinCEN said.

A consent order requires UBS to work with a third party on a "lookback" audit addressing priority risk areas, such as "possible narcotics trafficking" connected to the US Southwest border, as well as Iran, Russia, and Venezuela.

FinCEN's enforcement acted in parallel with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The Swiss banking giant described the enforcement as bringing closure to a "legacy matter."