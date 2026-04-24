US soldier made fortune betting on Maduro abduction operation he helped plan, DOJ says

Washington DC - A US soldier faces charges for using classified information to bet on online prediction markets related to the US operation to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Justice Department said Thursday.

A US soldier allegedly won over $400,000 on Polymarket by "predicting" the US operation to depose Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, which he was involved in planning. © REUTERS

Gannon Ken Van Dyke Fayetteville, North Carolina, allegedly made over $400,000 by using Polymarket to bet on outcomes related to US forces arriving in Venezuela's capital Caracas and violently deposing Maduro – an operation he helped plan and execute, according to prosecutors.

The US military launched strikes on Caracas on January 3, abducting Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores and whisking them to New York to face spurious drug trafficking charges.

"Our men and women in uniform are trusted with classified information in order to accomplish their mission... and are prohibited from using this highly sensitive information for personal financial gain," Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

Polymarket said in a statement it had flagged the user who made the bets to the Department of Justice and cooperated with their investigation.

"Insider trading has no place on Polymarket," the statement said. "Today's arrest is proof the system works."

Van Dyke faces one count of wire fraud, one count of an unlawful monetary transaction and three counts of violating the Commodity Exchange Act, according to the indictment.