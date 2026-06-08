Veteran sues DC over UFC fight to celebrate Trump's birthday: "Deeply corrupt"

Washington DC – A veteran represented by an anti-corruption organization filed a lawsuit on Saturday seeking to block the use of the White House for a UFC fight on President Donald Trump's birthday.

A veteran filed a lawsuit on Saturday seeking to block the use of the White House for a UFC fight on President Donald Trump's birthday. © AFP/Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Filed only a week before the event is scheduled to commence on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday, the lawsuit argues that the event and its required infrastructure are illegal because they were never authorized by Congress.

Political organizer Susan Douglas and Vietnam War veteran Paul Romano accused Trump and the UFC's Chief Executive Dana White of using government space to financially benefit themselves.

Trump is an investor in UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings. Douglas and Romano are represented by the public Integrity Project, a nonprofit focused on battling public corruption.

They alleged that Trump has given the UFC "unfettered access to the White House and Lincoln Memorial to stage a private, for-profit sports event, with all the promotional and branding opportunities that accompany such access."

"This plan is deeply corrupt," the lawsuit alleges. "Trump, too, has plans to benefit financially: Reporting published in late May revealed that earlier this spring, he purchased up to $50,000 worth of stock in TKO, UFC’s owner."

Trump, White, and the UFC have argued that the event is billed as part of the US' 250th anniversary celebrations. This is challenged in the suit, as the fight is being held three weeks before the anniversary, on the president's birthday.