4-year-old loses beloved Teddy bear at the airport – he can't believe what happens next!

By Benjamin Schön

Dallas, Texas – Big tears before takeoff, huge cheers on landing! Four‑year‑old Patrick lost his beloved Teddy bear at an airport in Texas. But what the airline did next moved millions to tears.

Four‑year‑old Patrick lost his beloved Teddy bear at an airport in Texas. But what the airline did next moved millions to tears. © Screenshot/Instagram/@americanair A huge drama just before take‑off to the Caribbean Virgin Islands. While boarding, the Webb family suddenly realized with horror that Patrick had left his beloved stuffed bear "Bobby" at Dallas‑Fort Worth Airport. Because time was running out and the plane wouldn’t wait, they had to depart without the plush companion. The family was devastated. Family Mother thinks her toddler is just being bratty – then she learns the horrifying truth But instead of ending up forgotten in the trash, little Bobby embarked on the greatest adventure of his life, thanks to attentive American Airlines staff who rescued the furry escapee!

Bobby the Teddy bear got a part-time job

The employees of American Airlines clearly had fun with the toy bear. © picture alliance/dpa/ZUMA Wire | K.C. Alfred While young Patrick was lounging on the beach, the airline launched a sugar‑sweet social‑media campaign. The post shows the toy bear first getting pampered and then suddenly jumping into action. Photos capture him in baggage handling, driving the service vehicles across the tarmac, and even sitting in the cockpit as the "new pilot." A heartfelt Instagram post from American Airlines featuring a video of Bobby’s new airport career went viral instantly. "Anyone else crying or just us???" the airline wrote under the clip. "Thank you, Bobby, for helping us out around the airport. We will miss you, but we know you are in good hands." When the family returned from vacation, the entire team was waiting at the gate, with Bobby right in the middle.