Mother thinks her toddler is just being bratty – then she learns the horrifying truth

Williamsburg, Virginia – When 2-year-old Nancy suddenly became constantly fussy, her mother Marianna initially chalked it up to typical toddler tantrums. But behind the apparent sulk was a brutal health nightmare.

The parents can be seen with their daughter Nancy in dad's arms, and Nancy's three sisters. © Screenshot/Tiktok/@thehomefrontmama

A viral post on TikTok explains how little Nancy suddenly became restless, cried a lot, and soon after even began to limp.

Her worried mother, Marianna, had a terrible gut feeling, but the doctors initially reassured her, attributing the symptoms to ear infections or mild anemia.

When the detailed scans were finally performed, the family's world collapsed.

Diagnosis: neuroblastoma, stage 4.

A massive, aggressive tumor had grown on Nancy’s adrenal gland, pressed against the kidney, wrapped around the spine, and had already spread to the skull and bones.