Pilot gets emotional surprise from his daughter on final flight

After more than 22 years at Southwest Airlines, a pilot began his final flight. Just before the plane could take off, he was surprised by an emotional speech from his co‑pilot, who also happens to be his daughter !

Jim Curtis's (r.) daughter gave an emotional speech ahead of his final flight. © Screenshot/TikTok/@southwestair

The airline posted the cute speech on its TikTok page.

"Our captain today, Jim Curtis, is celebrating his 65th birthday," announced the co‑pilot.

She added that this birthday marks the mandatory retirement age for pilots in the aviation industry, so today he was flying his very last flight as a captain.

Curtis had been a pilot for 43 years: First, he served 21 years in the Air Force and went on to spend 22 years with the airline.

"I'm really honored to be his First Officer today, because Captain Curtis has been a mentor for me my entire life. He inspired me to be a pilot," she added.

She continued, "On top of becoming a pilot, he also helped teach me how to walk, how to talk, how to ride a bike... because Captain Curtis is also my dad."

He has always been the first to tell her how proud he is of her and her siblings. Now, the moment has finally come for her to give that pride back to him.

The passengers broke into applause and cheers immediately. For the two of them, this final flight together was a dream come true – and a moment they will surely never forget.