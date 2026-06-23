Pilot gets emotional surprise from his daughter on final flight
After more than 22 years at Southwest Airlines, a pilot began his final flight. Just before the plane could take off, he was surprised by an emotional speech from his co‑pilot, who also happens to be his daughter!
The airline posted the cute speech on its TikTok page.
"Our captain today, Jim Curtis, is celebrating his 65th birthday," announced the co‑pilot.
She added that this birthday marks the mandatory retirement age for pilots in the aviation industry, so today he was flying his very last flight as a captain.
Curtis had been a pilot for 43 years: First, he served 21 years in the Air Force and went on to spend 22 years with the airline.
"I'm really honored to be his First Officer today, because Captain Curtis has been a mentor for me my entire life. He inspired me to be a pilot," she added.
She continued, "On top of becoming a pilot, he also helped teach me how to walk, how to talk, how to ride a bike... because Captain Curtis is also my dad."
He has always been the first to tell her how proud he is of her and her siblings. Now, the moment has finally come for her to give that pride back to him.
The passengers broke into applause and cheers immediately. For the two of them, this final flight together was a dream come true – and a moment they will surely never forget.
Jim Curtis pokes fun at his daughter, who's now becoming a pilot herself!
Visibly emotional, she then addressed a few words to her father personally.
"Dad, congratulations. It's an incredible career. Thank you for everything you've taught me," she gushed.
Shortly after, Curtis also took the onboard microphone and posed a question that mattered to him to the passengers, lightening the mood.
He explained that the father‑daughter duo had been flying together for the entire month – but a discussion had arisen in the meantime.
His daughter has been working at Southwest Airlines for four months now, has a full‑time job, but she's still on his phone plan!
The travelers burst into laughter right away, but the tone shifted when he asked a crucial question to wrap up their discussion: "Who thinks she should be off of my phone plan? Please help me!"
Even though the question was clearly meant in jest, the guests responded humorously and teased him with some "boos" – much to his daughter's delight.
Chuckling, the 65‑year‑old finally gave in: "She's on it for life, I guess!"
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@southwestair