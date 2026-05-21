Ruffles, biker leather, and celebrities: Louis Vuitton's cruise show takes over NYC

New York, New York - French fashion house Louis Vuitton combined ruffles, biker leather and the graphic art of Keith Haring for its celebrity-packed cruise 2027 show at a New York museum on Wednesday night.

Celebrities like Emma Stone (r.) and Zendaya (second from r.) stepped out for the Louis Vuitton cruise 2027 show on Wednesday. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Under the gaze of Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Cate Blanchett, Louis Vuitton's artistic director for women's wear, Nicolas Ghesquiere, presented a collection built on contrasts and bright pops of color.

Structured leather jackets were paired with fluffy Medici collars.

Ensembles were punctuated by the Pop Art movement's orange, pink, and green, while also giving way to deep purple, dusty pink, and teal.

Whether the models donned heels or sneakers, the shoes were metallic, and legs were on display with boxer shorts, biker shorts, and tailored Bermuda suits.

Hats – bucket or brimless – topped models' heads when hair wasn't left loose and marked with the horizontal streaks popularized by figure skater Alysa Liu, the brand's new ambassador.

The show was held at The Frick Collection, marking the first time a fashion show has been hosted by the museum since its renovation last year.