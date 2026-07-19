National Ice Cream Day: Everything you've ever wanted to know about your favorite dessert!

New York, New York - On National Ice Cream Day, TAG24 has the answers to your burning questions about the world's favorite dessert!

It's National Ice Cream Day, so dive into some interesting facts about the world's favorite dessert. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

You might think it's an invention from the era of refrigeration, but ice cream has been around for millennia, in one form or other.

Many imagine gelato originated in Italy but in fact, it comes from the Far East, according to three Italian historians.

People in China were eating iced fruit 4,000 years ago, the historians say. They found a recipe for a cream made of cooked rice, milk and spices that was placed in the snow until it solidified.

In the Classical era, Greeks and Romans mixed snow and ice from the mountains with honey, fruit, and rose water. Later, the English King Richard the Lionheart was served sorbet by Sultan Saladin.

And the word sorbet comes from the Arabic sherbet and reflects its origins. Arabs were freezing fruit juice in tubs of crushed ice and saltpeter 2,000 years ago.

But the great step towards gelato as we know it today came in Florence in the 16th century, where confectioners added sugar, which was incredibly expensive, then stirred the ice cream until it was creamy. This delighted French Queen Catherine de Medici so much that she brought the first ice cream makers to her court in Paris.

Then, in 1660, an Italian chef opened Procope, the city's first coffee house. The celebrities of the day lapped up the establishment's ice cream, made from cream, milk, egg, and sugar, launching the world's love affair with gelato.