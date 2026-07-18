What is Summerween? The best (and weirdest) holiday you never knew existed!

By Steffi Feldman

Recently, the people of the internet spontaneously decided that one single Halloween per year is simply not sufficient. The real question is: why the heck didn't we decide to do this sooner?

Recently, the people of the internet spontaneously decided that one single Halloween per year is simply not sufficient. © Collage: Unsplash/Ana Garnica & Screenshot/TikTok/@splashofspooky A bizarre holiday called Summerween has been dominating TikTok with a viral sound bite trending over footage of the various kitschy celebrations. "Wait, Summer-what?" the sound overlay asks, in a snippet from the Disney cartoon Gravity Falls. "Summerween! The people of this town love Halloween so much, they celebrate it twice a year," it continues. "Summerween? Something about this feels unnatural." The back-and-forth between the characters of Mabel Pines and her Great Uncle ("Grunkle") Stan is interwoven with the sinister melody of West End Girls from the Pet Shop Boys. Read on to find out the super-niche history of Summerween from the resident Halloween meme historians here at TAG24 NEWS.

What is Summerween?

The beloved characters of Disney's Gravity Falls are seen decked out in their Summerween finery. © IMAGO / Everett Collection The premise of Summerween is simple enough. You know Halloween, right? Ok, so it's that – but in summer. Same basic vibes, different font, à la "Christmas in July." Summerween generally features all of the spooky silly elements of its autumnal cousin, but with a cheeky nod to the warmer season. Motifs include tropical accents alongside the ghosts and beasties, carved jack o'lantern watermelons and pineapples, and plastic skeletons wearing sunglasses and lounging around in beach chairs. Many have been left wondering if this is a "new" holiday or if it's been around for a while, and they just never heard of it before. Well, it's kind of both! The portmanteau combining "summer" and "Halloween" is easy enough to think of, so the word may have been used in the past here and there. The biggest mention of the holiday in mainstream culture, however, came from the Disney Channel TV show Gravity Falls in 2012 with an episode titled Summerween. Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch later told Polygon that the concept of Summerween was created in order "to excuse having a Halloween episode in a series set in the summer," since the show is set during Dipper and Mabel Pines' summer vacation. Years later, Target's cult-favorite Halloween product collection, the "Hyde & EEK! Boutique," featured a popular Summeween-coded Spooky Fruit collection in September of 2021. This may well have gotten the ball rolling in terms of reproducible decor and food ideas. But why is the resurgence happening now? The holiday's spontaneous virality seems inexplicable. It just appeared one day, and we all just said, "Immediately yes." Hey, maybe we all just need a little bright spot in an otherwise apocalyptic-feeling summer of heat waves, wildfires, wars, embargos, and tainted lettuce diarrhea outbreaks!

How to celebrate Summerween

You could celebrate Summerween with a cozy horror movie night in, BBQ, pool party, spa day, camping trip, or anything else that strikes your fancy. The spirit of the holiday already tends towards absurdity and chaos, so get weird with it! Elements like carved jack o'lantern melons and pineapples are a common touch, too, with many celebrants even having them "throwing up" even more fruit for a presentation platter!

When is Summerween?

The general consensus seems to be that the fête doesn't happen on a specific day, in contrast to Halloween itself. That means you can -ween it up to your heart's content all summer long! Some choose to celebrate the holiday on the same day as the denizens of Gravity Falls did in the famous Summerween episode, however, which was June 22.