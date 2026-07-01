Daredevil couple climbs to top of Empire State Building – and seemingly gets engaged

New York, New York - Two people were arrested on Wednesday after they climbed up an antenna on the top of the Empire State Building in New York – and possibly got engaged at the same time.

The pair was arrested after their wild stunt atop the Empire State Building. © Collage: via REUTERS

The pair, wearing black with their faces covered, unfurled a banner on top of the 1,454-foot landmark that read "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."

"Two individuals were taken into custody without incident. There are no injuries reported. Charges are pending, and the investigation is still ongoing," a New York police spokesman told AFP.

The man went down on one knee and appeared to propose to the woman, before they kissed and embraced.

ABC7 identified the pair as Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, a Russian daredevil couple with a penchant for climbing skyscrapers without safety ropes or harnesses.

The two were previously featured in the Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which debuted on the platform in 2024.