In New York City, waiting in line becomes a viral social scene

New York, New York - In front of L'industrie Pizzeria, as at many other New York restaurants and shops, customers line up behind barriers – in this case, all to grab a prized pizza slice.

New York's L'industrie Pizzeria is just one of many spots that has sparked lengthy lines for its offerings. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Not everyone in America's biggest city finds standing in line to be a chore. The power of social media trends means that for some, waiting for hours is an attraction in itself.

"It's gotten pretty crazy in the city recently," food influencer Ali Chilton, who has 168,000 followers on Instagram, told AFP.

"Some would blame me for the lines at some of those places," the 31-year-old said, citing a craze for hot chocolates at dessert shop Glace after a video she posted in 2023 racked up tens of millions of views.

People can wait overnight in New York if needed, as happened last year when punters sought to bag free tickets for a play starring Lupita Nyong'o and Peter Dinklage in Central Park.

Isabella Downes, who lately waited 40 minutes outside a Manhattan deli, said she was drawn to the idea of "participating in something trendy and fun."

She was in line to try out Dot Cakes, small frosted cakes with multicolored sprinkles that went viral and sell for $11 apiece.

In a "polarizing" world, she said, "being collectively together over one thing, and it's usually a pretty happy and excited environment, that can be really nice too."

For the impatient, a new tool has recently become available: the website "Damn Lines" estimates waiting times in real time using cameras installed in nearby homes, in exchange for payment.

Or you can hire a line sitter to wait in your place.