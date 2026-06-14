New York office conversions get a boost amid housing crunch

New York, New York - New York real estate firms are increasingly converting office buildings into apartment complexes as an antidote to the city's housing crunch, tapping into tax incentives also designed to increase the supply of affordable homes.

A worker paints at 77 Water Street, a former office building being transformed into luxury rental apartments in the Financial District of New York, on April 10, 2026. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Water Street in lower Manhattan has been a popular area for the makeovers, earning it the nickname "Conversion Alley," with buildings offering a mix of luxury and affordably-priced apartments to qualify for municipal abatements.

"My belief is just about any building could be converted as residential," Joey Chilelli, partner at real estate developer Vanbarton Group, told AFP during a tour of an office highrise at 77 Water Street the firm is converting into a residential building.

The real estate retooling has reached celebrated structures such as the Flatiron Building near Madison Square Park, which is currently being converted. Real estate firms view the projects as less risky and quicker to implement than many new builds.

The movement comes as rental costs continue to drift higher. In April, the median rent of a Manhattan apartment topped $5,000 for the first time as the vacancy rate slipped to a six-year low of 1.55%.

By contrast, commercial real estate vacancies stood at 14.6% in the first quarter, reflecting a lingering impact from the pandemic period when remote working depleted downtown business districts.

Under the current policy, the city abates 90% of property taxes on conversions that set aside at least 25% of units as affordable housing. The affordable apartments may rent for around one-quarter of market rates, but otherwise look identical.

Such abatement policies have drawn interest from developers, along with a measure that expands the pool of qualifying buildings to those built before 1990 instead of 1961.