American climber dies in avalanche on Nepal's Mount Makalu

Kathmandu, Nepal - An American climber has died in an avalanche on Mount Makalu, officials said Tuesday, as fatalities mount early in Nepal's busy spring climbing season.

An aerial picture taken midair from an helicopter shows the summit of Mount Makalu, the fifth highest mountain in the world, in Nepal's Himalayas range. © Sebastien BERGER / AFP

Shelley Johannesen (53) was killed on Monday while descending from the summit of the world's fifth-highest peak, expedition organizers said, marking the season's latest death.

David Roubinek, a 38-year-old Czech climber, and three Nepali guides have died in the Himalayas so far this season.

Johannesen, co-founder of US-based outfitter Dash Adventures, had successfully reached the 27,838-foot summit before she was struck by an avalanche at around 24,000 feet while coming down.

"She was hit by an avalanche just below Camp 3," Nabin Trital, managing director of Expedition Himalaya, told AFP.

She was climbing with a three-member team that included her partner David Ashley and two Nepali guides.

Ashley said he was "heartbroken" by her death.

"Shelley was not just an incredible person, but lived her life with no limits and chased her passions around the world," he said in a post on social media on Tuesday.