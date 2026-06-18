Carriage accident in New York's Central Park leaves 18-year-old dead

New York, New York - An 18-year-old young man died Wednesday after he fell from a horse-drawn carriage in New York City's Central Park, authorities confirmed to AFP.

Animal rights activists have long pushed for the banning of horse-drawn carriages in New York's Central Park. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New York police said the man suffered "serious injuries after falling from the carriage" and was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The exact circumstances of the accident are "under investigation," law enforcement said.

Video taken by local news media showed a white carriage tipping over as it appeared to collide with another, with the outlets reporting that the carriage's horse had bolted after the driver got off the carriage.

The accident comes one week after a horse died in Central Park from eating a toxic plant, according to the initial autopsy results.

The ongoing presence of horse-drawn carriages in Central Park, a popular tourist attraction, has long drawn criticism from animal rights activists.