Carriage accident in New York's Central Park leaves 18-year-old dead
New York, New York - An 18-year-old young man died Wednesday after he fell from a horse-drawn carriage in New York City's Central Park, authorities confirmed to AFP.
New York police said the man suffered "serious injuries after falling from the carriage" and was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The exact circumstances of the accident are "under investigation," law enforcement said.
Video taken by local news media showed a white carriage tipping over as it appeared to collide with another, with the outlets reporting that the carriage's horse had bolted after the driver got off the carriage.
The accident comes one week after a horse died in Central Park from eating a toxic plant, according to the initial autopsy results.
The ongoing presence of horse-drawn carriages in Central Park, a popular tourist attraction, has long drawn criticism from animal rights activists.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he supports removing the carriages from the park.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire