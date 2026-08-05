Firefighters race to save driver after pickup truck crashes and flips into creek

Canton, Ohio – A 28-year-old man lost control of his pickup, crossed the median, entered oncoming traffic, and crashed into a creek in a dramatic accident on an Ohio highway. The vehicle flipped and landed upside down in the water, where brave firefighters raced to save the driver's life.

The pickup flipped over and ended up upside down in Nimishillen Creek. © Screenshot/Facebook/Canton City Fire Department

The crash occurred on Monday evening on Interstate 77 near Canton, as People reported.

Video footage shows the pickup first losing a tire, then leaving the roadway and ending up in Nimishillen Creek.

Passersby reacted immediately and alerted passing firefighters to the accident.

The responders then climbed over a fence about six feet high and waded through the deep water to the vehicle lying on its roof.

With their combined effort, they managed to free the trapped driver through the passenger door.

When the 28‑year‑old was pulled from the water after just six minutes, he was unconscious and had no pulse.

The man was treated at the scene of the accident and then taken to a hospital, where doctors successfully revived him. He was later transferred to a specialty clinic in the Columbus area, where his condition remains critical.