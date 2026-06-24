Millions of bees swarm Texas after truck carrying 400 hives crashes in residential area

Texas – A truck carrying 400 hives crashed in Orange County, resulting in the release of millions of bees !

Beekeepers tried to rescue the stranded bee colonies. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Queen Bee Supply LLC

As CBS News reported, the truck was heading toward North Dakota on Sunday morning when the driver realized he was on the wrong route.

He suddenly found himself in a residential area with narrow streets. When he tried to take a sharp turn, the trailer tipped over.

As a result, millions of bees that the truck was carrying then escaped into a Texas neighborhood.

First responders urged residents via Facebook to stay inside their homes and noted that streets had been closed.

Footage from the crash site shows numerous beekeepers and hobbyists trying to rescue as many hives as possible while countless insects swarmed around their heads.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the rescue effort.

Helpers have now set up trap boxes to recapture the remaining stragglers. However, Chris Moore – who runs his own apiary and assisted on site – estimates it will still be some time before all the insects have left the area.