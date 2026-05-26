Multiple fatalities and injuries confirmed in explosion at Washington chemical plant

Longview, Washington - A number of people have died, and several have been badly injured after a chemical leak at a plant in Washington, officials said Tuesday.

Several people were killed in an explosion at a chemical leak in Longview on Tuesday (stock image). © Unsplash/@edwinhooper

A tank containing a substance known as white liquor burst at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company in Longview, an hour north of Portland on the Washington-Oregon border, a statement said.

"Preliminary information indicates the rupture resulted in multiple critical injuries," said the statement, issued jointly by the company and Longview Fire Department.

"Officials can also confirm fatalities related to the incident."

The statement gave no numbers on the people killed or injured, but said there was no threat to the public.

The Seattle Times, citing firefighting officials, said 10 people had been hurt: nine company employees and one firefighter.

The injuries range from minor to critical, the paper reported.

White liquor is a highly alkaline solution containing sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide. It is used to break down wood chips in the early stages of paper manufacturing to create the pulp from which paper is made.

Nippon Dynawave Packaging, which is a subsidiary of Japan's Nippon Paper Group, says on its website that it produces eight billion single-serve containers every year, supplying customers in North America, Asia, and around the world.