NYC skyscraper's structural beam collapse sparks major evacuations as Mamdani leaps into action: "An extremely serious situation"

New York, New York - Emergency services evacuated a busy Manhattan street block during the Tuesday morning rush hour after structural columns buckled inside a skyscraper undergoing construction work, officials said.

Firefighters from the New York City Fire Department (NYFD) respond to a building that has been evacuated in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Tuesday. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The former head office of the drug giant Pfizer, near Grand Central Station and the United Nations headquarters, is being converted from offices into apartments in a major transformation project at the tower.

"Two structural columns have buckled, in addition to multiple cracks and sagging floors. The building remains unstable. Since arriving on scene, we have witnessed additional movement in one of the compromised columns," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

"This is an extremely serious situation," Mamdani said.

"I am grateful to report there have been no injuries at this time, and that every worker has been accounted for," he said, adding that the project engineer was working with structural engineers to develop plans to shore up the structure.

Emergency struts and beams would be brought in to strengthen the building, officials said.

Nearby hotels, businesses, apartments, and a school were evacuated, and streets were closed as a precaution as police and firefighters swarmed the area, AFP correspondents saw.

A drone was deployed to allow officials to assess the extent of the damage.

The mayor said New Yorkers will be allowed to "return back into these buildings when we are fully confident that they are safe for them to do so."

Local cable channel PIX11 was forced to abandon its studio near the affected building mid-broadcast following an evacuation order.