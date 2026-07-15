One dead, three missing after boat sinks near San Francisco's Alcatraz

San Francisco, California - One person died and three are missing after a boat carrying 19 people sank near Alcatraz, the former island prison and tourist site in San Francisco Bay , officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A San Francisco Fire Department boat searches for missing individuals after a boat sank near Alcatraz. © AFP/Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Helicopters, planes, and rescue boats operated by the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) and Police Department (SFDP) teams worked alongside the US Coast Guard to find the three missing people.

Fire Chief Dean Crispen said rescuers first responded to a report of "a boat on fire, 600 yards off Alcatraz" Island at around 3:35 PM, according to a short Instagram video posted by San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

When rescuers approached, the boat had capsized and efforts were made to resuscitate the person who died.

"They immediately initiated CPR, transported that patient to the shore. They were declared deceased," Crispen said. "We still have two missing and one deceased dog."

San Francisco Fire Department Lieutenant Elias Mariano told AFP the search for the people still missing will continue "through the night."

Authorities did not know if the boat was headed to Alcatraz, a major tourist attraction.

At least one person was severely injured in the water when rescuers arrived, the Los Angeles Times reported. Authorities confirmed the remaining 16 passengers were rescued.

Local television stations aired footage of the final moments of the boat sinking in the San Francisco Bay.

"Indications are now that there are three people missing, meaning that there were 20 people on the boat when it capsized," Lurie wrote in an update on X late on Tuesday night. "Our first responders have been able to rescue 17 people from the water."