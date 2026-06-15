Twelve dead in fiery airplane crash soon after takeoff: "A devastating loss"
Missouri – A small aircraft crashed on Sunday afternoon in Missouri shortly after takeoff. All twelve passengers lost their lives in the accident.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft took off around 11:35 AM from Butler Memorial Airport in the small town of Butler, Missouri.
On board were the pilot and eleven passengers who were planning to make a sky‑diving jump.
But shortly after takeoff, the light aircraft, which is typically used to transport sky‑divers, lost altitude again and crashed just a few meters from the airfield and into a field.
"It had just taken off and made a left turn," airport manager Dennis Jacobs told AP.
"In my opinion, I think it was losing power, and he was trying to make it over to the highway and land, and he stalled and went down nose first and caught fire."
First responders from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and highway patrol officers rushed to the crash site, where they were met with a scene of devastation.
Experienced skydivers lose their lives in a plane crash
None of the twelve occupants survived the crash. According to authorities, nine of the victims were experienced skydivers, and two more had planned to take part in a tandem jump.
The single‑engine turboprop was operated by the private company Skydive Kansas City, which offers skydiving services to customers.
"This is a devastating loss for everyone connected to Skydive Kansas City and for the wider skydiving community," the company told CNN.
They are urging investigators to help determine the cause of the accident. The US aviation authority has taken over the case.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Uncredited/Mid America News Review/AP/dpa /Reed Hoffmann/FR48783 AP/AP/dpa