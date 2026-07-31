US fighter jet crashes near famed "Top Gun" military base in San Diego

Los Angeles, California - A US F-35 fighter jet crashed on Friday near a military base in San Diego, California, but the pilot was able to eject before impact, military officials said.

Military officials confirmed that the pilot ejected before impact in Friday's crash. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"There was an aviation mishap involving a Marine Corps F-35B in the vicinity" of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar at about 10:00 AM local time (1:00 PM ET), a spokesman for the base told AFP.

"The pilot was ejected and has been recovered and is en route to a medical facility."

According to Fox 5, the incident was referred to as a "Class A mishap," which refers to serious accidents that result in death, permanent disability, the loss of an aircraft, or damage to equipment upwards of $2.5 million.

severe accident that either results in death, permanent disability, aircraft loss, or equipment damage of $2.5 million or more

The spokesman could not say if the pilot had been injured in the incident, or if anyone else was hurt. But he said the US military would provide further details at a later time.

The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed.

Footage circulated on social media showed a plume of smoke rising from the aircraft, as firefighters were deployed to douse the flames.