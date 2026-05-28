Washington state chemical spill death toll expected to rise as recovery efforts continue

Longview, Washington – A chemical incident at a paper plant in Washington state has killed two people. Officials said Wednesday that nine others are missing and feared dead.

Emergency tape is pictured in front of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion. © MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The implosion of a huge tank holding tens of thousands of gallons of a highly caustic substance at a paper plant in Longview, Washington state, on Tuesday sparked a major operation.

Two people have been confirmed dead, and efforts to rescue the nine unaccounted-for individuals have now been abandoned, Scott Goldstein of Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue said.

"We have declared this incident a transition from rescue to recovery as of this morning," he said in a press conference. Nine other people were injured.

Goldstein said the accident at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company happened during an early morning shift change when a 900,000-gallon tank containing a large quantity of a substance called white liquor ruptured.

White liquor is a highly alkaline solution containing sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide that is used to break down wood chips and create the pulp from which paper is made.