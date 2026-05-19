Woman dies after falling down uncovered manhole on busy NYC street

New York, New York - A 56-year-old woman died after falling down an uncovered manhole on a bustling Manhattan street, police said on Tuesday.

A 56-year-old woman died after falling down an uncovered manhole in Manhattan (stock image.) © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The victim had parked her car at West 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue right before 11:20 PM on Monday, per media reports.

Soon after, she inadvertently stepped into the open manhole, which allegedly caused her to fall around 10 feet down.

The New York Police Department said its officers found the woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the manhole.

She was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

"There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing," an NYPD spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed a parked black Mercedes-Benz SUV with the driver's door directly next to a manhole, an area which had since been cordoned off.