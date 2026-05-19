Woman dies after falling down uncovered manhole on busy NYC street
New York, New York - A 56-year-old woman died after falling down an uncovered manhole on a bustling Manhattan street, police said on Tuesday.
The victim had parked her car at West 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue right before 11:20 PM on Monday, per media reports.
Soon after, she inadvertently stepped into the open manhole, which allegedly caused her to fall around 10 feet down.
The New York Police Department said its officers found the woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the manhole.
She was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital.
"There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing," an NYPD spokesperson said.
Video from the scene showed a parked black Mercedes-Benz SUV with the driver's door directly next to a manhole, an area which had since been cordoned off.
"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole," a spokesperson for New York energy company Con Edison said in a statement.
"We are actively investigating how this occurred. Our thoughts are with the individual's family, and safety remains our top priority."
Cover photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP