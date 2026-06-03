Woman stops in her tracks when she hears screams in parked bus – and makes a shocking discovery

A TikToker became an accidental rescuer when she stopped to investigate some suspicious noises coming from a bus luggage compartment: she ended up freeing a trapped bus driver!

TikToker Sara rescued a bus driver from the storage bay! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sarafinnay

"My friend and I were walking to the gym, and we heard a faint screaming," TikToker Sara told People.

"We looked around for a little bit to figure out where it was coming from, and once we realized it was the bus, we kind of just looked at each other."

The friends wanted to help, but initially, the two women were uncertain.

"I was a little hesitant to open it because I wasn't sure if it was a trafficking scam or something," she admitted.

Sara eventually mustered up the courage, and while her friend filmed, she opened the hatch.

Her actions put her face-to-face with a very relieved bus driver, Heather Ann.

Heather Ann explained that she'd been on her lunch break when she'd accidentally locked herself in the luggage compartment.