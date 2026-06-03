Woman stops in her tracks when she hears screams in parked bus – and makes a shocking discovery
A TikToker became an accidental rescuer when she stopped to investigate some suspicious noises coming from a bus luggage compartment: she ended up freeing a trapped bus driver!
"My friend and I were walking to the gym, and we heard a faint screaming," TikToker Sara told People.
"We looked around for a little bit to figure out where it was coming from, and once we realized it was the bus, we kind of just looked at each other."
The friends wanted to help, but initially, the two women were uncertain.
"I was a little hesitant to open it because I wasn't sure if it was a trafficking scam or something," she admitted.
Sara eventually mustered up the courage, and while her friend filmed, she opened the hatch.
Her actions put her face-to-face with a very relieved bus driver, Heather Ann.
Heather Ann explained that she'd been on her lunch break when she'd accidentally locked herself in the luggage compartment.
The bus driver had a sense of humor about the incident
Sara told the People that the bus driver seemed quite shaken and extremely grateful.
She posted a video of the wild rescue to TikTok, and the clip quickly went viral.
Heather Ann even took the time to thank Sara in the video comments, writing, "Omg thank you again!!!! It's me [I'm] the idiot that got myself locked in there."
Lots of TikTokers dropped into the comments with questions. They wanted to know how she ended up stuck in the luggage bay and how long she'd been trapped.
Heather Ann admitted in replies that she didn't know exactly how long she was stuck: "Lmaoo honestly I don't know, felt like forever. My guess is 10 mins or less lol."
The bus driver also clarified that she hadn't fallen asleep, as some TikTok commenters had speculated.
Heather Ann was just lucky someone heard her cries for help.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sarafinnay