Inside the fight to preserve Washington's historic Black cemeteries

Washington DC - Georgetown, one of present-day Washington's most expensive neighborhoods, used to be a hub of Black life in the US capital.

Signs outside of the Mount Zion Cemetery/Female Union Band Society Cemetery are seen in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington DC on May 10, 2026. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Little remains of this history since gentrification began in the 1930s, but remnants of its African-American roots can be found in cemeteries that have suffered from decades of disrepair.

The Black Georgetown Foundation is working to preserve the memories of the estimated eight-to-ten thousand people buried in two cemeteries: of Mount Zion Church, one of the oldest Black churches in the city, and the Female Union Band Society, founded in 1802 and 1842, respectively.

"We have a spiritual obligation to uplift and preserve the memories of those who are buried here," said the foundation president, Neville Waters, whose great-grandfather Charles Turner – freed from slavery when he was six years old – is among those interred there.

The site is owned by a trust and the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, which is still active to this day.

A walk through its leafy surroundings offers a snapshot of the past.

There is a stele marking the 1851 gravesite of Reverend Cartwright, who was also born into slavery and went on to become the first Black Methodist pastor in the Baltimore, Maryland, area.

A few steps away is the final resting place of Nannie, a seven-year-old girl who died in 1856, her gravesite decorated with toys.

But time and neglect have taken their toll.

In 1930, a bridle path, now a bike trail, was put down over some of the grave sites.

"We have leaning headstones, we have broken headstones, we have headstones that look like they don't have anything on them," Lisa Fager, the Black Georgetown Foundation's executive director, told AFP.

"We're trying to name everybody, and so there's a lot of research," she added.

So far the organization has recovered around 4,500 names.