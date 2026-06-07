Pentagon warns that rising spy threat from Israel is "at a 'critical level'"

Washington DC - The Pentagon has raised its counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to its highest level, media reported on Saturday.

An aerial view of the Pentagon, which houses the US Department of Defense headquarters, in Arlington, Virginia, on May 31, 2026. © DANIEL SLIM / AFP

The Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said Israel's "ability to conduct human espionage and technical collection is at a 'critical level,'" NBC News said, citing US officials.

The move came after concerns that Israel had been attempting to spy on top US officials to get information on "the Trump administration's internal deliberations and decision-making on the conflicts in the Middle East," the American network said.

The New York Times cited reports of Israeli efforts to eavesdrop on senior officials, including President Donald Trump's top negotiator, Steve Witkoff, and the Pentagon's top policy official, Elbridge Colby.

The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering the war.