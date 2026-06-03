Adam Hamawy wins New Jersey Democratic congressional primary

Princeton, New Jersey - Dr. Adam Hamawy on Tuesday won the Democratic primary to represent New Jersey's 12th congressional district in the US House.

Dr. Adam Hamawy is the Democratic nominee to represent New Jersey's 12th congressional district. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

Hamawy came out on top in the crowded primary field, bringing in over 28% of the vote, per the Associated Press.

The plastic surgeon participated in two medical missions to Gaza in 2024 and 2025 and has been an outspoken critic of Israel's violence against the Palestinian People, which he does not shy away from calling a genocide.

Before that, Hamawy was a US Army combat trauma surgeon in Iraq and helped save the life of Senator Tammy Duckworth when her Black Hawk helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.

Hamawy's platform calls for Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, canceling student and medical debt, a Green New Deal, and reparations for Black Americans, as well as ending US military aid to Israel.

"New Jersey – we made history tonight. Healthcare not bombs. Abolish ICE. Unrig the economy," he posted on social media after his win.



Hamawy will face off against Republican nominee Gregg Mele, who ran uncontested Tuesday, in the general election on November 3.

If elected, Hamawy would become New Jersey's first-ever Muslim member of Congress.