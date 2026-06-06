Obama cements legacy in Chicago presidential center – complete with an "Obamalisk"

Chicago, Illinois - It's been nicknamed the "Obamalisk" and compared to a Star Wars spaceship and the Eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings.

Barack Obama's $850 million presidential center is set to open to the public on June 18. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Barack Obama's $850 million presidential center in Chicago has caused a stir even before the Democratic former president officially opens it on June 18.

Obama's is the latest, and perhaps most audacious, example of the peculiarly American genre of monuments that US leaders have erected to themselves after leaving office.

Causing the most controversy is its centerpiece – the near-windowless, 225-foot granite obelisk that houses the museum devoted to the first Black president.

President Donald Trump – no fan of either Obama or modern architecture – has unflatteringly compared it to a trash can.

But the people behind the Obama Presidential Center insist that, despite its brutalist appearance, the monument reflects the core messages of his 2009-2017 presidency.

"It's a permanent home for hope," said Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation and a former top White House aide during his presidency.

The monolithic museum is the anchor for a bigger 19.6-acre site in Chicago's South Side, which has long been home to Barack and Michelle Obama.

It includes a giant basketball gym dubbed the "Home Court" as a tribute to Obama's love of shooting hoops.

There is also a sprawling playground and a public library. But unlike the other 15 official US presidential libraries, it will store archives digitally instead of having physical copies.