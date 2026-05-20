Barney Frank, former congressman and LGBTQ+ trailblazer, has died

Washington DC - Barney Frank, the sharp-tongued former congressman who helped reshape Wall Street after the 2008 financial crisis and became one of the most prominent openly gay politicians in American history, has died aged 86.

Former Congressman Barney Frank has died at the age of 86. © JIM WATSON / AFP

A Massachusetts Democrat who served 16 terms in the House of Representatives from 1981 to 2013, Frank was known as a formidable debater, liberal pragmatist, and master of the cutting one-liner.

His most enduring legislative legacy was the Dodd-Frank Act, the sweeping 2010 financial reform law that tightened oversight of banks, created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and sought to prevent another "too big to fail" meltdown.

Frank chaired the House Financial Services Committee during the 2008 global financial crisis and became one of Congress's central figures in the fight over how far Washington should go in restraining Wall Street.

But his place in US political history extended well beyond banking regulation. In 1987, Frank became the first member of Congress to voluntarily come out as gay, helping clear a path for later generations of LGBTQ elected officials.

He later pushed for the repeal of "don't ask, don't tell," the policy that barred openly gay and bisexual people from serving in the military, and in 2012 became the first sitting member of Congress to enter a same-sex marriage, marrying his longtime partner Jim Ready.