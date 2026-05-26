Bernie Sanders backs Graham Platner with impassioned speech at Maine rally

Orono, Maine – Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gave an impassioned speech at a rally in support of Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and gubernatorial hopeful Troy Jackson.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders doubled down on his anti-billionaire and pro-healthcare platform during a rally with Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. © AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"The only way we're going to bring about the changes this country needs is when all of us stand together and fight back," Sanders said after taking to the stage during the latest leg of his Fight Oligarchy tour.

His comments came before a crowd of 1,400 people gathered to mark the 40th rally of the tour.

The Vermont independent used the opportunity to rally in support of universal healthcare, a key tenant of Platner's platform, and to argue that young people shouldn't have to go bankrupt to get a higher education.

Speaking on one of the core themes of the tour, he slammed the Trump administration's close relationship with the US' tech oligarchs, particularly billionaire Elon Musk, who served a stint as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

In particular, he warned of the risks that AI poses to people's jobs and livelihoods in Maine and elsewhere.

"What we have got to do, in my view, in terms of AI we've got to say 'Wait a second,' alright?" Sanders said.

"What we have got to do is make sure that AI and robotics work for all the people, not just the billionaires who are developing that technology."