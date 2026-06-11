Brad Lander found not guilty after NYC immigration detention center arrest

New York, New York - New York City Congressional candidate Brad Lander was recently found not guilty on charges related to his arrest at an immigration detention center.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Congressional candidate Brad Lander is not guilty for charges related to his arrest at an immigration detention center. © Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC News, a judge ruled Thursday to dismiss the misdemeanor charges against Lander after he was arrested for attempting to conduct an inspection at the 26 Federal Plaza detention center in Manhattan last September.

His arrest came as President Donald Trump has waged an aggressive immigration agenda since his reelection, sending federal agents to Democrat run cities to enact deportation sweeps.

Lander – a former comptroller who has been involved in NYC activism for years – has slammed the administration's agenda, calling attention to how some arrested immigrants are not given due process, federal agents have been making arrests at court hearings, and how those in detention are kept in terrible conditions.

At a news conference following the ruling, Lander said he was "genuinely moved today by the rule of law," and noted that he was able to "enter and leave the court safely," a luxury that isn't being afforded to immigrants.

"It's a blessing we don't always appreciate, and one that is being utterly denied to our immigrant neighbors by Trump and ICE," Lander added.

In an X post, he further described the verdict as "a loss for the fascists."