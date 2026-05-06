California governor debate flies off the rails with fiery insults and accusations: "Cowboy up, cupcake"
Monterey Park, California - Two Republicans and five Democrats squared off during Tuesday night's contentious and often-times dramatic California gubernatorial debate.
"I can't believe that on a stage with 30 minutes of interrupting and bickering and name calling and shouting and disrespecting… that anyone wants to talk about my temperament," said Democratic candidate Katie Porter when asked about a video showing her berating a staff member back in 2021.
When Republican candidate Chad Bianco pointed out she had joined in on the chaos, Porter retorted: "Oh, cowboy up, cupcake."
It was but one of many angry and confrontational moments which made up the bulk of Tuesday night's debate, which was hosted by CNN and featured a slate of seven candidates.
Two Republicans appeared on-stage, Riverside County Sheriff Chat Bianco and MAGA Republican Steve Hilton. They were joined by five Democratic candidates: former Congresswoman Katie Porter, Biden-era Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, billionaire Tom Steyer, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, and former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.
No third-party candidates were invited to the debate.
Hilton and Becerra are the current primary frontrunners, tying in recent polls with about 18% of the vote each. They are closely followed by Bianco and Steyer.
Come November, only the two candidates with the best primary results will appear on the general election ballot. This has led to concerns among Democrats that the crowded field could hand the ballot to two Republicans.
Candidates clash over a range of issues in fiery debate exchanges
The Democratic candidates used the debate as an opportunity to launch particularly scathing attacks against Becerra, particularly concerning his record on healthcare.
Specifically, the former Biden administration official was accused of backtracking on his previous support for a single-payer, government-funded healthcare system.
Becerra denied this, telling his debate opponents that "I haven't changed… I continue to be for Medicare for All."
"Distorting the facts in your quest to be governor is never good, but using Trump lies to try to damage your opponents is worse, and that's what we see happening," Becerra added.
Hilton used his former British citizenship to launch an attack against his opponents and criticize the UK's National Health Service, which provides free healthcare to all its patients.
"As a patient, it nearly killed me," he claimed. "As a policymaker, you end up with the worst patient satisfaction, costs that you can’t afford, taxes, sky-high to pay for it. It is a total disaster."
Becerra attacked Hilton in turn for his support of Trump, declaring, "Donald Trump's his daddy, and he will protect him all the way through."
Candidates have split views on Governor Gavin Newsom
The candidates were split on their view of California Governor Gavin Newsom. When asked to voice a one-word description of him, Steyer said "progressive," Becerra said "game-changing," Villairagosa said "performative," Porter said "bold," and both Hilton and Bianco described him as a failure.
Steyer attacked Becerra over campaign contributions he took from Chevron, declaring that "being in bed with oil companies is a mistake."
Becerra hit back, pointing to Steyer's wealth and dismissing his attack as "a rich response from a guy who made his billions investing in fossil fuels and oil companies, in coal companies."
"Now he makes the billions, and he has spent more than every other candidate combined in this campaign, using those profits to now try to buy his seat in the governor’s office."
Cover photo: AFP/Frederic J. Brown