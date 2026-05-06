California governor debate flies off the rails with fiery insults and accusations: "Cowboy up, cupcake"

Monterey Park, California - Two Republicans and five Democrats squared off during Tuesday night's contentious and often-times dramatic California gubernatorial debate.

Seven California gubernatorial candidates clashed over a range of issues as they squared off in the latest debate on Tuesday. © AFP/Frederic J. Brown

"I can't believe that on a stage with 30 minutes of interrupting and bickering and name calling and shouting and disrespecting… that anyone wants to talk about my temperament," said Democratic candidate Katie Porter when asked about a video showing her berating a staff member back in 2021.

When Republican candidate Chad Bianco pointed out she had joined in on the chaos, Porter retorted: "Oh, cowboy up, cupcake."

It was but one of many angry and confrontational moments which made up the bulk of Tuesday night's debate, which was hosted by CNN and featured a slate of seven candidates.

Two Republicans appeared on-stage, Riverside County Sheriff Chat Bianco and MAGA Republican Steve Hilton. They were joined by five Democratic candidates: former Congresswoman Katie Porter, Biden-era Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, billionaire Tom Steyer, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, and former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

No third-party candidates were invited to the debate.

Hilton and Becerra are the current primary frontrunners, tying in recent polls with about 18% of the vote each. They are closely followed by Bianco and Steyer.

Come November, only the two candidates with the best primary results will appear on the general election ballot. This has led to concerns among Democrats that the crowded field could hand the ballot to two Republicans.