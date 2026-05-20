Chris Rabb wins Pennsylvania Democratic congressional primary in victory for progressives

Chris Rabb (r.) won the 2026 Democratic primary to represent Pennsylvania's third congressional district in the US House. © Collage: MATTHEW HATCHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to the Associated Press, Rabb scored 44.3% of the vote to represent Pennsylvania's third congressional district, handily defeating challengers Sharif Street (29.5%), Ala Stanford (24.1%), and Shaun Griffith (2.1%).

Rabb was widely considered the most progressive candidate looking to succeed outgoing Representative Dwight Evans, who has held the seat since 2016.

Rabb ran on a platform calling for Medicare For All, a universal basic income and living wages, a Green New Deal, and reparations for Black Americans, among other priorities.

He also took a firm stand against the US' unwavering support for Israel, calling for an end to the Gaza genocide, self-determination for Palestine, and the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

Much of the local Democratic political establishment had backed State Senator Street, son of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street. Rabb, meanwhile, had the support of Justice Democrats, the Pennsylvania Working Families Party, and a host of labor unions and progressive groups.

"The question is not whether this community will elect a Democrat but what kind of Democrat this community will elect," Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during a campaign rally last week. "You’ve got to elect Democrats like Rep. Rabb if you want our nation to change."