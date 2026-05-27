Christian Menefee defeats longtime Congressman Al Green in Texas primary runoff
Houston, Texas - Representative Christian Menefee won his closely watched Texas Democratic primary race over longtime Congressman Al Green on Tuesday.
Menefee handily won the Democratic primary runoff to represent Texas' 18th congressional district, garnering 68.9% of the vote to Green's 31.1%, per the Associated Press.
The victory came just three months after Menefee was sworn in to Congress after winning a special election to represent the district following the death of Representative Sylvester Turner in March 2025.
Green currently represents Texas' ninth congressional district. He entered the race for the 18th district after a mid-cycle redistricting push designed to deliver five additional Republican US House seats in this year's midterms.
Now 78 years old, Green has represented Houston-area residents in Congress since 2005.
Menefee, a 38-year-old former Harris County attorney, promised a new generation of leadership.
In a victory speech on Tuesday night, Menefee thanked Green, saying, "I want to be clear about what happened here: President Trump told Governor Abbott to carve up Black and brown districts in the state of Texas in order to strip us of our representation."
"Governor Abbott capitulated, and he made the 18th congressional district and the ninth congressional district victims by pitting two elected officials against each other, made us have to fight for crumbs when right now we know that January 20th of next year, both Congressman Green and I should still be serving in the House of Representatives."
"Congressman Green's legacy will outlive any election, and I'm committed to making sure that his legacy remains strong."
Al Green tells supporters "this is not the end"
Green also thanked supporters and reflected on his years in office in a Tuesday speech.
"I am so honored to have served for these many years, more than 20, and I'm honored to have done some things that I'm very proud of," Green said.
"I promise you that I will be accessible. You probably see me smiling, and it is because this is not the end. This is the beginning of a new chapter," he continued.
"Let us move forward together. Let us make sure that we treat people with the kind of dignity and respect that we would have people afford us. And let us make what we consider America the beautiful a more beautiful America."
Green will continue to represent Texas' ninth district until the new Congress is sworn in next January.
The general election for federal, state, and local offices in Texas will take place on November 3 of this year.
"What we've learned from this experience is that Republicans will stop at nothing to tear our communities apart," Menefee said on Tuesday as he vowed to represent all the district's voters.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & HEATHER DIEHL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP