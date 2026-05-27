Christian Menefee defeats longtime Congressman Al Green in Texas primary runoff

Representative Christian Menefee smiles during his swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol on February 2, 2026. © HEATHER DIEHL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Menefee handily won the Democratic primary runoff to represent Texas' 18th congressional district, garnering 68.9% of the vote to Green's 31.1%, per the Associated Press.

The victory came just three months after Menefee was sworn in to Congress after winning a special election to represent the district following the death of Representative Sylvester Turner in March 2025.

Green currently represents Texas' ninth congressional district. He entered the race for the 18th district after a mid-cycle redistricting push designed to deliver five additional Republican US House seats in this year's midterms.

Now 78 years old, Green has represented Houston-area residents in Congress since 2005.

Menefee, a 38-year-old former Harris County attorney, promised a new generation of leadership.

In a victory speech on Tuesday night, Menefee thanked Green, saying, "I want to be clear about what happened here: President Trump told Governor Abbott to carve up Black and brown districts in the state of Texas in order to strip us of our representation."

"Governor Abbott capitulated, and he made the 18th congressional district and the ninth congressional district victims by pitting two elected officials against each other, made us have to fight for crumbs when right now we know that January 20th of next year, both Congressman Green and I should still be serving in the House of Representatives."

"Congressman Green's legacy will outlive any election, and I'm committed to making sure that his legacy remains strong."