Dan Bongino claims Democrats will "come for me" over things he saw at the FBI: "I’m scared, man"

Washington DC - Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino recently revealed why he left the agency, along with his fears of retribution from the Democratic party over things he witnessed while in his past position.

During a recent interview, Dan Bongino claimed he saw something while working for the FBI that has caused him to fear retribution after leaving. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview on Fox News anchor Sean Hannity's podcast, Bongino claimed he saw things during his nine-month-long stint working for the FBI that left him "terrified," and he now lives in fear that Democrats are one day "going to come for me."

Bongino claimed that at one point he discovered a "mother load" of secret documents related to "Crossfire Hurricane" – the FBI's investigation into alleged collusion between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

He suggested the document proved that the investigation was orchestrated by Democrats to target Trump.

The ex-FBI director then voiced his concern that the Democrats will go after him for what he knows when they get back into power, possibly putting him in federal prison.

"You don't think on election night, if we lose, like it's not going through my head they're going to send some thugs to my house," Bongino said, adding, "I'm terrified that they're just not going to do the right thing when they're in charge."

Bongino's remarks parrot claims Trump has made for years about Democrats weaponizing the justice system against him.