Democratic Georgia Rep. David Scott passes away amid 13th bid for reelection

Washington DC - Democratic Congressman David Scott of Georgia recently passed away amid his tight bid for reelection.

On Wednesday, the office of Georgia Congressman David Scott announced that the 80-year-old Democrat had "unexpectedly" passed away. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Wednesday, Scott's office announced the "unexpected passing" of the 80-year-old politician,

The news was also announced on the House floor that same day, with the total number of representatives being brought down to 430.

Scott was first elected to Congress in 2002 and eventually became the first Black chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture.

At the time of his passing, Scott was seeking his 13th term in office.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have been mourning Scott.

In an X post, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Congress is "deeply saddened" by the news, and praised Scott for having spent "the majority of his life in service to others."

According to NBC News, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries described Scott as a "trailblazer" who "cared about the people that he represented."



The loss comes as Democrats seek to take over the majority that the Republican Party has over both the House and Senate in November's midterm elections.

Since last year, a number of House members on both sides have either passed away, retired, or resigned, complicating races in their districts.