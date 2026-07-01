Democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeats longtime incumbent in Colorado congressional primary
Denver, Colorado - First-time candidate Melat Kiros triumphed over incumbent Representative Diana DeGette in Tuesday's Democratic primary for Colorado's first congressional district.
Kiros won the primary election with 51.3% of the vote to DeGette's 41.7%, according to the Associated Press.
The result marks a decisive defeat for DeGette (68), who was first elected to Congress in 1996 – before Kiros (29) was born.
A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Kiros was endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Justice Democrats, the Colorado Working Families Party, and more.
The political newcomer was born in Ethiopia before immigrating to the US with her family as an infant. She grew up in Colorado.
Her platform calls for Medicare for All, the abolition of ICE, universal child and elder care, and an end to US military aid to Israel.
Before launching her congressional campaign, Kiros was a lawyer who lost her job in the New York office of law firm Sidley Austin due to her support for Palestinian human rights and Palestine solidarity activism.
"When I wrote a letter defending students' rights to protest the genocide in Gaza, my law firm told me take it down or you're fired. I didn't flinch. I didn't flinch because I stood by every word, and I always will," she said during her election night watch party in Denver.
"I know that will not be the only moment when those in power tell me to change my tune, to not rock the boat. That seems to happen a lot in Congress, but here in Denver, we stand by our values. We stand with our community."
Kiros will face uncontested Republican candidate Christy Peterson in November's general election.
More Colorado primary election results
Also on Tuesday, incumbent Senator John Hickenlooper won his Democratic primary over challenger Julie Gonzales. He will face Republican nominee Mark Baisley, who ran uncontested, come November.
Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser defeated Senator Michael Bennet to become the Democratic nominee to succeed term-limited Governor Jared Polis.
The Republican gubernatorial primary race has not yet been called. State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer and ministry leader Victor Marx remain nearly neck and neck, followed by state Representative Scott Bottoms in a distant third place.
Cover photo: MICHAEL CIAGLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP