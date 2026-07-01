Democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeats longtime incumbent in Colorado congressional primary

Melat Kiros speaks to supporters at an election-night watch party in Denver after winning her Colorado Democratic congressional primary on June 30, 2026. © MICHAEL CIAGLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kiros won the primary election with 51.3% of the vote to DeGette's 41.7%, according to the Associated Press.

The result marks a decisive defeat for DeGette (68), who was first elected to Congress in 1996 – before Kiros (29) was born.

A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Kiros was endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Justice Democrats, the Colorado Working Families Party, and more.

The political newcomer was born in Ethiopia before immigrating to the US with her family as an infant. She grew up in Colorado.

Her platform calls for Medicare for All, the abolition of ICE, universal child and elder care, and an end to US military aid to Israel.

Before launching her congressional campaign, Kiros was a lawyer who lost her job in the New York office of law firm Sidley Austin due to her support for Palestinian human rights and Palestine solidarity activism.

"When I wrote a letter defending students' rights to protest the genocide in Gaza, my law firm told me take it down or you're fired. I didn't flinch. I didn't flinch because I stood by every word, and I always will," she said during her election night watch party in Denver.

"I know that will not be the only moment when those in power tell me to change my tune, to not rock the boat. That seems to happen a lot in Congress, but here in Denver, we stand by our values. We stand with our community."

Kiros will face uncontested Republican candidate Christy Peterson in November's general election.