Democrats and Republicans face off in first California gubernatorial debate since Eric Swalwell exit

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

San Francisco, California - Top California gubernatorial candidates participated in a 2026 primary debate on Wednesday as they compete for a spot on the general election ballot.

From l. to r.: Matt Mahan, Xavier Becerra, Chad Bianco, Steve Hilton, Tom Steyer, and Katie Porter participate in a California gubernatorial debate at the studios of KRON4 in San Francisco on April 22, 2026. © JASON HENRY / POOL / AFP Six candidates took the stage on Wednesday:

Tom Steyer (Democrat), billionaire founder of Farallon Capital, NextGen America, and Galvanize Climate Solutions

(Democrat), billionaire founder of Farallon Capital, NextGen America, and Galvanize Climate Solutions Katie Porter (Democrat), former US House representative



(Democrat), former US House representative Xavier Becerra (Democrat), former US Health and Human Services secretary

(Democrat), former US Health and Human Services secretary Matt Mahan (Democrat), San Jose mayor and tech entrepreneur

(Democrat), San Jose mayor and tech entrepreneur Steve Hilton (Republican), former Fox News host and director of strategy for former British PM David Cameron

(Republican), former Fox News host and director of strategy for former British PM David Cameron Chad Bianco (Republican), Riverside County sheriff The Democrats mostly took aim at President Donald Trump and his administration, while the Republicans criticized the state's blue leadership. The debate, hosted by Nexstar, took place just days after Democratic frontrunner Eric Swalwell bowed out of the race and resigned from Congress over allegations of sexual misconduct. Politicians New York Times accuses FBI of targeting reporter over story about Kash Patel's girlfriend Here are the biggest moments from Wednesday night's face-off.

Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco court Republicans

Republican candidate Chad Bianco (l.) speaks next to GOP challenger Steve Hilton during the California gubernatorial debate. © JASON HENRY / POOL / AFP Hilton and Bianco teed off as they compete to win Republican votes in the June primary. Hilton touted the support he has received from Trump, saying on Wednesday, "It is a deep honor for me to be endorsed by the president of the United States." "It will benefit every Californian to have a governor who is a partner on these issues with the president and his team." Donald Trump India criticizes Trump's "poor taste" anti-immigrant rant calling India and China "hellholes" Bianco, meanwhile, lambasted what he called Democrats' "insatiable appetite for more and more taxes for their bottomless money pit." The sheriff also defended his recent decision to seize more than half a million ballots cast in a November special election to temporarily redraw the state's congressional districts. "We're never going to know if our elections are secure," Bianco claimed during the debate. California has a top-two system in which all candidates for state offices appear on the same ballot, with the two highest vote-getters advancing to the general election regardless of party affiliation. Outgoing California Governor Gavin Newsom has not made an endorsement in the race, as many fear split votes could leave Democrats off the ballot entirely come November.

Katie Porter tries to get campaign back on track

Democratic candidate Katie Porter is pictured on stage during the California gubernatorial debate. © JASON HENRY / POOL / AFP Porter sought to regain momentum on Wednesday after her campaign took a hit over video footage of her screaming and cursing at a staffer back in 2021. "Get out of my f***ing shot!" Porter can be heard yelling in the recording, taken during a meeting the former congresswoman was holding with the Biden administration's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. "I apologized that day to that staffer four years ago and I took responsibility then and I've taken responsibility since, acknowledging that it is not the right way to treat someone," Porter said during the debate. "That is a big contrast to what we've seen other candidates do when they’ve been called out for misconduct," she added. Porter also took aim at Becerra, claiming his "lovely plans" did nothing to challenge the "status quo." Becerra retaliated by describing Porter as "someone who's never had to actually run a government." "We need someone who knows how to govern in a crisis, not someone who’s going to need training wheels the moment they walk into the governor's office," Becerra said.

Tom Steyer's wealth comes under scrutiny

Billionaire Tom Steyer speaks to the press after the California gubernatorial debate. © BENJAMIN FANJOY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Steyer's billionaire status came under the spotlight on Wednesday. Mahan criticized his Democratic rival, saying the "only housing Tom Steyer's built has been private prisons and ICE detention centers" – referencing past investments by his former hedge fund. Steyer, meanwhile, called out the role of other big-money actors in the race. "I'm the only billionaire on the ballot," the 2020 presidential contender said, "but I'm not the only billionaire in this race. The billionaires and corporations are spending big in this race to oppose me." Porter said in her closing statement that "one candidate is a billionaire who got rich off polluters and ICE prisons and is now using that money to fund this election." A number of gubernatorial contenders were not featured in Wednesday's debate, including Peace and Freedom Party candidate Ramsey Robinson and Green Party candidate Butch Ware. Ware has announced he is continuing to run a write-in campaign though his name will not appear on the ballot.