Armed man arrested at Trump's LA golf course right before president's visit – identity revealed

Los Angeles, California - An armed man was arrested at President Donald Trump 's golf course in Los Angeles two days before the US leader's visit on Tuesday, the local sheriff's office said.

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele from nearby Downey, California, was arrested on Sunday afternoon at the golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Plainclothes federal agents spotted him "walking throughout the golf course grounds taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Trump arrived by helicopter at the golf club Tuesday evening to attend a fundraising dinner hosted by the Republican National Committee.

During the detention, deputies recovered a 16-round magazine containing hollow-point ammunition from the suspect's pants pocket, according to the statement.

Deputies then searched the suspect's vehicle and recovered a loaded pistol with a round chambered, along with an additional loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition.

Investigators from the sheriff's department and the FBI's counterterrorism unit later searched Taele's home, where they found an assault-style rifle, a pistol, a bulletproof vest, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and two radios, as well as "multiple notebooks containing concerning statements."