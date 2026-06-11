Barron Trump seeks dating and fashion advice from "manosphere" figures, report reveals

New York, New York - Things appear to be lonely at the top for Barron Trump – the youngest son of President Donald Trump – as he recently sought dating advice from a notable "manosphere" figure.

President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump (pictured) has reportedly been building close ties with manosphere figures, while seeking dating and fashion advice. © Kevin Lamarque / POOL / AFP

According to The New Yorker, Barron has in recent years formed a close connection with Justin Waller, an influencer who has described himself as the "third brother" to Andrew and Tristan Tate, two of the most prominent figures in the manosphere space.

In the months leading up to the 2024 presidential election, Waller introduced Barron to a tailor who would design the suit he would later wear to his father's second inauguration.



During a suit fitting, Waller arranged a phone call between Barron and Andrew Tate, as the president's son is a huge fan of the brothers.

The two reportedly discussed how the Tate brothers are facing sex trafficking charges in Romania, and their belief that they are being targeted by officials.

Shortly after the call, a Romanian official who had ties with President Trump returned the Tate brothers' passports, which were taken as the trial plays out.

The report points to the growing influence manosphere figures have within President Trump's inner circle and his MAGA base.