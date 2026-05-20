Capitol Police officers sue over Trump's "slush fund" for "insurrectionists"

Washington DC - Several Capitol Police officers are suing President Donald Trump 's administration over a federal financial fund that would enrich MAGA loyalists.

On Tuesday, two Capitol Police officers sued President Donald Trump's administration over a "slush fund" for MAGA loyalists that rioted at the Capitol. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC News, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges filed a joint lawsuit on Tuesday, describing the fund as "a corrupt sham."

The lawsuit comes after the Department of Justice announced the fund on Monday as part of a settlement in a lawsuit Trump brought against the Internal Revenue Service seeking $10 billion in damages for a leak of his tax returns.

The Treasury Department will be tasked with depositing $1.776 billion into an account that is to be controlled and disbursed without congressional approval by a group of people chosen by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Trump and Blanche have also teased the idea of funds being provided to those prosecuted for storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

During a Senate hearing on Monday, Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oklahoma pressed Blanche to agree not to provide funds for insurrectionists who assaulted police officers, but the attorney general refused to do so.