Companies can now claim billions in refunds over Trump's failed tariff policy

Washington DC - US importers can now file claims to be paid back approximately $166 billion in refunds over President Donald Trump 's disastrous "Liberation Day" tariff policy.

Companies are now able to claim refunds over President Donald Trump's failed tariff policy. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Following the Supreme Court's decision in February to strike down Trump's reciprocal tariff policy as unlawful, importers and brokers are now able to reclaim the money that they were billed over the course of 2025.

The policy came into effect on 8:00 AM ET on Monday morning, when US Customs and Border Protection launched an online portal through which importers can claim their refunds.

To be granted a refund, companies must declare which goods have been imported and the amount of import tax that was paid on those products.

Estimates provided by CBP in court filings reveal that approximately 330,000 companies paid a total of more than $166 billion over the months in which Trump's various tariffs were in place.

Importers must first apply for the CBP's electronic payment system and must register before they can receive the refunds, which should be sent out about 60-90 days after the refund application is lodged.

Trump's tariff policy was shot down by the Supreme Court on the basis that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs."

Speaking with the Associated Press, After Action Cigars co-founder Brad Jackson expressed concern about the refund system's turnaround time.

"A refund process that takes several months to complete doesn't solve the cash flow problem that it is supposed to fix," Jackson said.