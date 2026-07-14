Conservation groups sue Trump over move to gut protections for endangered species habitats

Washington DC - Conservation groups sued President Donald Trump 's administration Tuesday, accusing it of gutting a core protection in the Endangered Species Act by excluding habitat destruction from the legal definition of "harm" to vulnerable plants and animals.

Several conservation groups have sued the Trump administration, accusing it of putting endangered species at risk. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The Interior Department finalized the changes to its regulations last week, overturning five decades of precedent in how the law is interpreted.

The Trump administration has argued that actions that directly injure or kill plants and animals will continue to be prohibited, but said the prior definition of "harm" was overly broad and interfered with private property rights.

In their complaint, filed in federal court in Washington state, groups including the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club argued the government had blatantly violated "common sense, biological science, and federal law."

"When a dam blocks stream passage, threatened and endangered salmon suffer; when forests with nesting trees for marbled murrelets are logged, threatened murrelets slide closer to extinction," the complaint said.

"Destruction and degradation of habitat kills threatened and endangered species just as surely as shooting them."

In an accompanying statement, the groups argued the rule changes could immediately harm wildlife including Florida manatees, grizzly bears, salmon and steelhead fish, bird species like rufa red knots and golden-cheeked warblers, and insect pollinators.

"Claiming that the Endangered Species Act does not protect the habitat of endangered species is beyond stupid, even for the Trump administration," said Miles Johnson, legal director for Columbia Riverkeeper.