Donald Trump says Melania is not a fan of his viral YMCA dance: "The 'gay national anthem'"

The Villages, Florida - President Donald Trump recently revealed that First Lady Melania Trump isn't a big fan of his iconic YMCA dance.

During a recent speech, President Donald Trump (r) revealed that First Lady Melania Trump (l) believes his iconic YMCA dance is "not presidential." © Collage: Jim Watson / AFP & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday night, while giving a speech at The Villages retirement community, the president told the crowd that Melania "hates when I dance to what’s sometimes referred to as 'the gay national anthem.'"

"She goes, 'Darling, please' – you know, she's a very elegant woman – she goes, 'Darling, please don't dance. It's not presidential,'" Trump told the crowd.

At the end of the speech, the president did the memorable dance – which involves simply moving both hands in a jerking motion while subtly rocking his body – as the song played on the loudspeakers, and the crowd enthusiastically chanted along.

Trump has long used the song and dance, despite the fact that management for The Village People – the artists behind the track – sent the politician a cease-and-desist letter in 2023.

According to ABC News, while running for president in 2024, Trump ended more than 110 of his campaign rallies with the YMCA dance while exiting the stage.

When Melania was asked about the dance in December, she described it as "very special and unique," noting that "everyone is copying it... [and] having fun with it."