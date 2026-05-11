FCC commissioner urges Disney to fight Trump's "campaign of censorship and control"

Washington DC - A commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission recently sent a warning to ABC and its parent company, Disney, as President Donald Trump escalates his war on the TV network.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez recently sent a letter warning Disney about the Trump administration's "campaign of censorship" against the company. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post on Monday, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez attached a letter she sent to Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, where she said they were facing "a sustained, coordinated campaign of censorship and control... aimed at pressuring a free and independent press and all media into submission."

Gomez detailed how the president's war on Disney and ABC "began in earnest" after the TV network agreed to pay him $15 million to settle a defamation lawsuit.

"You cannot buy this administration's favor," Gomez wrote.

"For the right price, you can only borrow it. And the price always goes up."

She went on to list several ways the agency has "pursued" Disney – such as launching investigations into the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion practices and putting pressure on shows like The View to follow equal-time rules, giving conservatives more airtime – and urged them to fight back.

Most recently, Trump's FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, announced a review of ABC's broadcasting license after comedian Jimmy Kimmel made a joke on his late-night show that Trump and his MAGA allies have insisted promoted political violence.